Friends of the Library gearing up for semi annual book sale

Friends of the Library board members preparing for book sale.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love to pick up a read a good book? Looking for a good deal on gently used books? If so, this weekend’s Friends of the Library book sale is for you.

The nonprofit is hosting its spring book sale Saturday and Sunday at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Downtown Bryan, where thousands of books will be available across all genres and reading levels.

The Friends of the Bryan + College Station Library System was founded in 1955 to promote the Public Library and encourage all citizens to use the many and varied services offered by the system.

The sale will take place on the second floor of the library. Doors open on Saturday at 9 a.m. for Friends of the Library members and 10 a.m. for the general public.

On Saturday booklovers can fill a shopping bag for $20. On Sunday, books cost $10 for the first bag and $5 for each additional bag. Bags are provided.

The book sale is one of two semi-annual events that the nonprofit hosts to raise money for projects at libraries across Bryan and College Station.

“There are a number of things that come up during the year that are not in the library budget. There are things that we budget for every year and there are programs that would probably not be happening had we either not done the funding at the begging of them or funded them along the way,” said Sharron Rosedahl, Friends of the Library Board Member.

For more information, visit friendsbcs.org/book-sales

