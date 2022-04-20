Get your sweat on at Wellfest!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get up and get moving at Wellfest. If there’s a workout class you’ve been wanting to try, this is a great opportunity to do just that.

Wellfest is one full day of workout classes including yoga, Orangetheory fitness, run club, kickboxing, cycle and more. Lululemon ambassador and Texas A&M Fitness Director Anna Taggart says this event, which will be led by local fitness instructors, is focused on bringing the community together through movement and wellness. The event is open to everyone, no matter where they are in their fitness journey, according to Taggart.

“That’s why there’s such a variety of classes,” Taggart said. “The goal is for each person to find something that works for them.”

The morning starts at 7 a.m. with a “good morning” stretch on The Green at Century Square. Then, participants have the opportunity to choose which session they’d like to attend each hour, there are two workout classes offered each hour. By registering for the event online ahead of Saturday, participants can secure a spot in the class of their choosing.

Below is the schedule for Saturday:

Kickboxing Class (8:15 a.m.) – This 45 minute full body cardio workout includes a series of strong punches, powerful kicks and plyometric moves with options for everyone to feel successful. This class is designed to help you relieve stress as well as leave you feeling strong and empowered!

Orangetheory Fitness (8:45 a.m.): This class offers a 60-minute workout session split into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training with heart rate monitors to track intensity and maximize metabolic burn. Increase energy, get visible results and burn more calories, even after leaving the studio.

Vinyasa Yoga (9:00 a.m.): Enjoy a 45 minute vinyasa style yoga flow with gentle movements focused on strength, balance, and flexibility that’s completely customizable to your needs. No prior yoga experience is required. All are welcome!

Lululemon Run Club (9:00 a.m.): Hit the pavement for a 2 mile or 5k route through the front entrance of Texas A&M University. Open to any level; running, walking, and furry friends are invited.

Cycle Studio (10:00 a.m.): We incorporate a full body workout focused on rhythm, coordination, and cardio. The class will be a mix of speed and heavy resistance climbs to keep you engaged and entertained while working up a sweat!

Orangetheory Fitness (10:00 a.m.): Lift 45 is specifically designed to build and maintain lean muscle mass, elevate your form, and add variety to your exercise routine. Expect to utilize dumbbells, BOSUs, TRX straps and medicine balls.

Workouts run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 and will be followed by a fitness vendor market on The Green.

Tickets are on sale for $30 until Friday and $35 on Saturday. The link to buy tickets can be found here. Your ticket gives you access to your choice of workout classes, a sweat towel, a 16 oz. cold press Clean Juice, and discounts to Century Square shops and dining. Plus, if you participate in two or more workouts, you will be entered into a drawing to win prizes!

For the full conversation with Texas A&M Fitness Director Anna Taggart, watch below:

