Advertisement

Gov. Abbott’s inspections could bring more federal attention to border concerns

By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There has been a lot of activity around the Texas-Mexico border recently as Title 42 will soon be ending. Governor Greg Abbott in an attempt to control drugs and undocumented migrants from crossing the border--a job he believes President Biden should be doing--implemented new border checks. Raymond Robertson, Director of the Mosbacher Institute for Trade, Economics, and Public Policy at Texas A&M, joined First News at Four to break down the impact that trying these new measures had.

Governor Abbott was able to reach out to the governors of Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Nuevo León, the four Mexican states that border Texas. They came to agreements on ending the controversial border checks.

According to Robertson, the reaction in Texas to Abbott’s inspections was very mixed.

“I think there’s a lot of people very concerned about migration throughout the state, but at the same time, Texas is a very pro-business state and I think a lot of businesses were concerned because Texas relies heavily on commercial trade with Mexico.

Abbott’s policy tied up traffic and slowed down commerce, but Robertson says there’s hope that something may come out of it.

It is possible that the governor’s actions could “catch the eye of Washington and will start bringing more attention to some of the concerns that we have along the border.”

While he has recently attempted to take matters into his own hands, Abbott has said that control of the border is a federal issue, not a state issue. This was made clear by the fact that the state police are only authorized to do vehicle safety inspections.

It remains to be seen if the federal government will respond with any new policies.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"With over 92,000 square feet of existing retail space on over 9 acres of prime real estate,...
Former Albertson’s site on University Drive in College Station is sold
Terry Ratliff has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering Theia...
Midland man receives 50 years in prison for domestic violence homicide in College Station
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on N Colorado Street in Hearne. The...
Hearne police identify man shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The roadway has reopened, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office says, but some debris is still...
No one injured in rollover crash on SH 105, roadway reopening