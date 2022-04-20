Advertisement

Grimes County breaks ground on new animal rescue shelter

The county will have a new place to take care of stray dogs and cats.
The county will have a new place to take care of stray dogs and cats.(title | Grimes County Animal Rescue)
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County is moving forward with a years long plan to rescue animals in their rural area. Wednesday morning they broke ground on the Grimes County Animal Rescue Shelter that sits next to the Justice Center in Anderson.

County Commissioners recessed outside for the groundbreaking.

The Grimes County Animal Rescue nonprofit says the new shelter will work to meet the needs of stray dogs and cats in the county.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staci Crosswell, a second grade teacher at Lakeshore Elementary School, has been teaching...
Amid a teacher shortage, some Texas educators are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Bryan home hit with bullet
Multiple Bryan homes hit by bullets over Easter weekend
Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex

Latest News

Juan Gonzalez and Michael Grimes
Bryan police: Suspects throw drugs from car during high-speed chase
Josh Baker
Bryan police recover two stolen trailers
Wednesday is the National Day of Volunteering, and to celebrate, some Belton ISD students are...
Local students sharing encouraging messages with Happiness Hotline
Prairie View A&M Logo (MGN)
Two students injured in Prairie View A&M dorm fire