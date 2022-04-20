Grimes County breaks ground on new animal rescue shelter

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County is moving forward with a years long plan to rescue animals in their rural area. Wednesday morning they broke ground on the Grimes County Animal Rescue Shelter that sits next to the Justice Center in Anderson.

County Commissioners recessed outside for the groundbreaking.

The Grimes County Animal Rescue nonprofit says the new shelter will work to meet the needs of stray dogs and cats in the county.

