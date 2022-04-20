Lee Tabbed USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Finalist

OKLAHOMA CITY – For the second-straight year, Texas A&M softball standout Haley Lee has been selected as a Top 25 Finalist for the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

One of the top offensive players in the country, Lee ranks second in Division I in batting average (.487) and fourth in on-base percentage (.616), while leading the Southeastern Conference in both categories. The Kingwood, Texas, native leads the SEC in free bases, drawing 37 on the year, averaging the fifth-most in the country at 0.90 walks per game.

Additionally, Lee ranks in the top 20 in the nation, and top five in the SEC, in hits (55) and slugging percentage (.867). She has reached base safely in 38 of Texas A&M’s 41 games.

Considered the most distinguished individual honor in Division I college softball, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award recognizes outstanding athletic achievement by Division I female collegiate softball players from across the country. The Top 25 Finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be narrowed to 10 Finalists – released May 4 – before the Top 3 Finalists are revealed May 18. The 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be announced prior to the NCAA Women’s College World Series, which is slated for June 2-10 at the Softball Capital of the World®.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.