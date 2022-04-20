Advertisement

Madisonville cleanup continues 4 weeks after tornado

By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - More than four weeks after a tornado tore through Madisonville, the repairs and clean up continue. The city is still cleaning up debris from all of the downed trees and limbs.

The Son-Shine Outreach Center is in full ministry again after moving to a temporary location just days after the storm. The organization’s long-time facility on Highway 75 took a direct hit from the tornado, now it will be demolished in the coming weeks.

”We’re not going to go back, that structure has been severely compromised,” said Lisa Wamsley, Son-Shine Outreach Center Coordinator. “It’s not something that we could sell and somebody could remodel and put back together, it’s just not possible. So it will be a total demo. That site will sell and we’re going to build.”

The city is making plans to start burning their huge pile of trees and branches from the storm as early as next week.

