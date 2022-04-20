Multiple Bryan homes hit by bullets over Easter weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police have reported a number of residences were hit by bullets on Sunday.

According to the police department, none of these incidents are related to each other.

Reports of bullet holes came from homes in the 1100 block of California Street, the 900 block of Harlem Lane, and the 500 block of Suncrest Street.

Juan Pavlo Moreno was in the home on Suncrest Street sleeping when his siblings heard the shots firing. “I had heard from my siblings that they heard some gunshots around 11:40. They said they had heard about two, and a few minutes following it they heard three and they heard an impact,” says Moreno.

He also says thankfully no one was hurt but he does have concern that he and his family could still be in danger. “There is some worry that there might be more potential shots fired here because of the location. It isn’t so visible,” says Moreno.

Bryan Police says they are still in the early stages of investigating these incidents.

