No. 21 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Opens SEC Tournament Against Arkansas

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s tennis team opens the 2022 SEC Tournament against Arkansas at 10 a.m. (CT) Thursday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The Aggies enter the match at 21-12 while the Razorbacks are 14-13 this spring.

The Maroon & White return to action after suffering a hard-fought 5-2 defeat at No. 3 Florida on Sunday to wrap up the regular season. Freshman Luke Casper continued his stellar freshman campaign with a three-set win to improve to 10-2 in SEC matches and 17-3 this spring. Sophomore Stefan Storch posted his first SEC win of season as he topped Lukas Greif. Additionally, A&M’s Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor picked up their signature win of the season, as they topped then-No. 7 Ben Shelton and Sam Riffice.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Schachter skyrocketed to a career-high No. 37 in the latest ITA singles rankings as he leads the team with seven ranked wins, the most ranked wins in a single season in Schachter’s collegiate career.

Schachter and sophomore Kenner Taylor moved up six more spots to land at No. 14 in the doubles poll, the career-best doubles ranking for both Aggies. The pair are an impressive 14-5 on the top doubles court and pace the team with five ranked wins, including a then career-best victory over then-No. 17 Lukas Engelhardt and Finn Reynolds of Ole Miss.

Austin Abbrat and Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 46 this week. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

LAST TIME THEY MET

The two teams opened the 2022 SEC season on March 4 at the Mitchell Tennis Center as the Aggies captured a 4-3 victory. Sophomore Raphael Perot raced through a 6-4, 6-0 win over Nico Rousset to even the team score. Junior Guido Marson pushed the Aggies ahead with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Melvin Manuel before sophomore Matthis Ross posted A&M’s third point with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Adrien Burdet on court three. Freshman Giulio Perego secure the clinch for the Maroon & White as he defeated Jacob Sweeney 6-2, 7-6(5) on court five.

SCOUTING ARKANSAS

The Razorbacks dropped their final two SEC matches on the road, falling 4-3 to Ole Miss and LSU last weekend. No. 26 Alex Reco owns a 10-11 mark on court one and a 5-7 mark in league matches. No. 107 Aleksa Bucan joined Reco in the latest singles rankings as the sophomore has gone 19-10 this year. Manuel paced the team with 16 dual victories including a 12-2 mark on court five. In doubles action, Reco and Rousset have gone 10-12 on the top court while Burdet and Manuel have registered a 14-8 dual mark.

QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On Thursday’s match…

“Arkansas was our first conference match this season and it was a very tight 4-3 affair. I expect tomorrow’s match to be more of the same. Arkansas is a very experienced team and I expect them to play at a high level as we transition to post-season play. A new season begins tomorrow and hopefully we have learned a lot this season and we can translate that knowledge into confidence and play well as a team. The team that wants it more and wins the big points will prevail.”

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday’s match will be streamed here and live scoring will be available here. The 2022 SEC Tournament Central page can be found here.

UP NEXT

The winner of Thursday’s match will take on No. 10 Kentucky on Friday in the 2022 SEC Tournament quarterfinals at 10 a.m. (CT).

