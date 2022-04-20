Return of earmark funds will bring millions to Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Only six congressional republicans in the state of Texas applied for earmark funds, which could bring millions of dollars to their communities in the state. But that means 19 congressional members decided not to apply for the money, that was dispersed around the country.

Earmark funds are in the federal budgeting process, where a large sum of money is set aside for members of Congress to request funding for their district. The practice was banned when republicans took control of congress in 2010 due to concerns of corruption in the process.

In total, Texas congress members secured $280 million for local projects. Some of those will be seen right here in Brazos County.

Rep. Pete Sessions is one of the republicans who applied and got almost $15 million for the Brazos Valley.

“It is important for people of this district to know that we will spend that money wisely and carefully. It is not free. It is not something that we should take for granted but it is something that I choose to go and fight very vigorously on our behalf,” Sessions said.

This includes transportation to fix local roadways, defense funding for Texas A&M and the RELLIS campus as well as agriculture and rural development for broadband expansion.

“I believe we need to be competitive; we have the need and the desire. And so, I’ve always been in favor of making sure that we could go and request properly that money, build a case around it, and then deliver it where local people make local decisions,” he said.

In 2010, Republican leadership put an end to earmarking citing a lack of fiscal responsibility. Last March, in the $1.5 trillion government spending bill, it was reenacted to allow Congress members to direct federal funds to specific projects in their area. But it has more transparency requirements than before. The money must be applied for online and include an explanation of what the funds will be used for.

Senators John Cronyn and Ted Cruz were two republicans from Texas who opted not to apply for funds. This was due to a disagreement on the return on the process. Many still fear this could lead to corrupt practices.

Sessions said when he was applying for the funds approved for 2022, he discussed ideas with local leadership in business and elected government positions.

“The old process was far different. I believe that a transparent process where I have to go and actually receive feedback from people, I don’t go make this up nor do I invent what will be what we will or will not fund. What I do is I try and equally balance these requests that come from legitimate, popular and needed infrastructure updates,” he said.

Applications had to be submitted online and included an explanation of why the funds are needed for each project. All democrats in the state of Texas applied for these funds and we’re approved for a total of $119 million. Funds will be used in the 2022 fiscal year. Congressmembers are preparing to apply for the fiscal year 2023 earmark funds.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.