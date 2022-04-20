Advertisement

Rudder High School’s gymnastics team heads to North Texas for state championship

By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The next time the Rudder High School gymnastics team uses a balance beam, they’ll be competing for a trophy. Both the boys and the girls teams have qualified for the state championship in Rockwall, TX.

Students, faculty and staff lined the halls of Rudder as the gymnasts made their way to the vans.

“They were so supportive and I think it really gave them a boost and pump to see all of their teachers and friends and administrators come out and give them a boost on our way out of town,” says girls gymnastics head coach Kali Currie.

Although the team qualified for state last year, senior Abbey Ricks still feels the pressure of ending her high school career with a big win.

“You still get nervous because it’s such a big meet but the nerves definitely calm down once you’re competing,” said Ricks.

The coaching staff says they’re confident in their team as long as they trust their preparation.

“If you can do it in our gym you can do it in their gym you just have to realize, ‘hey we’re at a different place.’ The equipment is still the same, your routine is going to be the same, so just do what you know how to do.” said boys head coach Omar Loya.

Rudder will start competing on Thursday. To watch the team’s journey at the state championship click here for a livestream of the competition.

