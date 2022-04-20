Advertisement

Russia launches offensive in eastern Ukraine

By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Russia has declared a new phase in the war in Ukraine, launching its eastern offensive in an effort to gain control of the country’s industrial heartland. KBTX’s Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren joined First News at Four to talk about Putin’s new strategy.

”They thought Ukraine would fall in a few days. They sent helicopters in, they sent tanks and that didn’t work, and so what they’ve done is they’ve sort of repositioned themselves. They have a new strategy,” Van Susteren summarized.

According to Van Susteren they are focusing on the eastern region for two reasons. Number one is that it’s a smaller area. The other reason is that it’s a separatist region. There are a lot of people in the area who speak Russian and many are sympathetic to the Russians.

Van Susteren described this new offensive saying “basically they’re trying to save face” after the invasion starting February 24 failed due to the Ukrainians unexpected resilience.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

