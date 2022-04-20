Advertisement

Russia successfully tests missile dubbed ‘Satan 2′

By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - Amid a reshuffle of their strategy in Ukraine, Russia “flexed its muscles” with the test of a new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. The missile, dubbed ‘Satan 2′ by the West, is thought to have the capabilities to carry a nuclear warhead.

Greta Van Susteren, KBTX’s Chief National Political Correspondent, joined First News at Four to discuss how worried Ukraine--and the United States--should be.

The missile, which is really named the Sarmat, is hypersonic, meaning it can travel a lot faster than any other missile, and it’s thought that it could escape any defense systems. The Sarmat can go at least 3,500 miles--much farther than Ukraine.

According to Van Susteren, the U.S. says it does have a system to defeat it, but she says she doesn’t “know if that’s necessarily true.”

The U.S. tested their own hypersonic missile in March, but “kept it rather quiet because they didn’t want to alienate Putin, thinking he would then escalate and start testing his own as he has today,” explained Van Susteren.

Putin actually announced the missile in 2018 but hasn’t tested it until now.

Van Susteren says the question is, was the test just to “exercise his muscle, or is it because he intends to use it?”

