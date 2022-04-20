Seniors invited to dance the night away at College Stations Spring Fling event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station will host an evening of dancing, games, and fun Friday from 7-9 p.m.

The Seniors Night Out Spring Fling will include music from the 60′s, 70′s, and 80′s, dancing, card games, dominoes, light refreshments, and other fun and prizes.

Entry into the event is available to those individuals 55 years of age or older.

The cost for the event is $2 per person and registration is not required.

For further information or to purchase tickets please call 979.764.3779 or email parks@cstx.gov

