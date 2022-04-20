Advertisement

Seniors invited to dance the night away at College Stations Spring Fling event

By Donnie Tuggle and Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station will host an evening of dancing, games, and fun Friday from 7-9 p.m.

The Seniors Night Out Spring Fling will include music from the 60′s, 70′s, and 80′s, dancing, card games, dominoes, light refreshments, and other fun and prizes.

Entry into the event is available to those individuals 55 years of age or older.

The cost for the event is $2 per person and registration is not required.

For further information or to purchase tickets please call 979.764.3779 or email parks@cstx.gov

