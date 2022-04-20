Advertisement

S.O.S. Ministries announce capital campaign launch

By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - S.O.S. Ministries is running out of space. On Wednesday afternoon the Christian ministry located in Bryan announced they plan to build a 10,000-square-foot classroom addition and a new administration and vocational building.

It’s a $6.5 million capital campaign they say is necessary because of their growing ministry. So far, more than $4.2 million has been raised.

”Exciting thing that I like is the road that is going to go all the way through to connect those buildings and that way everybody that comes through there, we want to be able to have a place where you can come one way and leave another way... changed. That’s what happened in my life and we want to continue to make that happen in children’s lives, and not just children but young adults and the whole family,” said J.J. Ramirez, S.O.S. Ministries Founder and Director.

SOS Ministries hopes to break ground on the expansion later this year.

