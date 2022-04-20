Advertisement

Bryan police: Suspects throw drugs from car during high-speed chase

Juan Gonzalez and Michael Grimes
Juan Gonzalez and Michael Grimes(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Bryan men were arrested after leading local authorities on a police chase Monday afternoon. Bryan police say the suspects threw drugs from the car during the chase.

Bryan police attempted to conduct a traffic stop and pull over a Chevrolet at the 2700 block of South Texas Ave. However, the suspects would not pull over, leading police on a chase.

During the chase, officials say they saw suspects throwing a bag of a white substance and a glass pipe out of the vehicle.

After driving for over three blocks, Brazos County Deputies and DPS got involved in the pursuit, according to court documents. The pursuit lasted almost 20 minutes and reached speeds of 105 miles per hour, before finally coming to an end at 1100 Block of Russel Lane in Bryan, according to police.

The driver, Michael Grimes, 39, of Bryan, was arrested while holding a bag of meth and a bag of mostly smoked marijuana in a cigarillo package. He’s charged with Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The passenger, Juan Gonzalez, 23, of Bryan was arrested for Manufacture and Delivery and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The backseat passenger was also arrested and is charged with tampering with evidence.

Inside the car, authorities found 1.5 grams of meth, 9.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, several plastic baggies, a digital scale, two torch lighters, a glass pipe, and two driver’s licenses.

Police also found that the plastic bag that was thrown out of the passenger window during the pursuit contained 66.3 grams of meth.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staci Crosswell, a second grade teacher at Lakeshore Elementary School, has been teaching...
Amid a teacher shortage, some Texas educators are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Bryan home hit with bullet
Multiple Bryan homes hit by bullets over Easter weekend
Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex

Latest News

Josh Baker
Bryan police recover two stolen trailers
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/20
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/20
Wednesday is the National Day of Volunteering, and to celebrate, some Belton ISD students are...
Local students sharing encouraging messages with Happiness Hotline
Prairie View A&M Logo (MGN)
Two students injured in Prairie View A&M dorm fire