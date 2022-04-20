Bryan police: Suspects throw drugs from car during high-speed chase

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Bryan men were arrested after leading local authorities on a police chase Monday afternoon. Bryan police say the suspects threw drugs from the car during the chase.

Bryan police attempted to conduct a traffic stop and pull over a Chevrolet at the 2700 block of South Texas Ave. However, the suspects would not pull over, leading police on a chase.

During the chase, officials say they saw suspects throwing a bag of a white substance and a glass pipe out of the vehicle.

After driving for over three blocks, Brazos County Deputies and DPS got involved in the pursuit, according to court documents. The pursuit lasted almost 20 minutes and reached speeds of 105 miles per hour, before finally coming to an end at 1100 Block of Russel Lane in Bryan, according to police.

The driver, Michael Grimes, 39, of Bryan, was arrested while holding a bag of meth and a bag of mostly smoked marijuana in a cigarillo package. He’s charged with Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The passenger, Juan Gonzalez, 23, of Bryan was arrested for Manufacture and Delivery and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The backseat passenger was also arrested and is charged with tampering with evidence.

Inside the car, authorities found 1.5 grams of meth, 9.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, several plastic baggies, a digital scale, two torch lighters, a glass pipe, and two driver’s licenses.

Police also found that the plastic bag that was thrown out of the passenger window during the pursuit contained 66.3 grams of meth.

