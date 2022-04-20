Treat of the Day: CSISD students lead pledges at Board of Trustees meeting
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four College Station ISD students showed both patriotism and leadership at the CSISD Board of Trustees meeting.
Logan Anz and Miles Platt from Forest Ridge and Abigail Guillen and Adelina Luna from South Knoll led the adults in the pledges and moment of silence. The kids got dressed up and were all smiles at the meeting. Congratulations on a job well done.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.