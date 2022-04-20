Advertisement

Treat of the Day: CSISD students lead pledges at Board of Trustees meeting

By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four College Station ISD students showed both patriotism and leadership at the CSISD Board of Trustees meeting.

Logan Anz and Miles Platt from Forest Ridge and Abigail Guillen and Adelina Luna from South Knoll led the adults in the pledges and moment of silence. The kids got dressed up and were all smiles at the meeting. Congratulations on a job well done.

Logan Anz and Miles Platt from Forest Ridge and Abigail Guillen and Adelina Luna from South Knoll led the pledges and moment of silence at the April 19, 2022, CSISD Board of Trustees meeting.

Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staci Crosswell, a second grade teacher at Lakeshore Elementary School, has been teaching...
Amid a teacher shortage, some Texas educators are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Bryan home hit with bullet
Multiple Bryan homes hit by bullets over Easter weekend
Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex

Latest News

Caldwell ISD students math Easter egg hunt
Treat of the Day: Caldwell students hunt for math answers
Treat of the Day: April 15
Treat of the Day: Bryan High School culinary team takes the cake
Treat of the Day: It’s maroon-bonnet season
treat of the day: Brazos County 4 H Robotics competition
Treat of the Day: After a two year delay Brazos County held a robotics competition