Two students injured in Prairie View A&M dorm fire

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - Two students were injured in a dorm fire at Prairie View A&M University early Wednesday morning. The dormitory is located near the library and other student dorms.

Fire officials tell ABC13 the fire started in the hallway on the third floor from an air conditioner. The fire was quickly extinguished before 5:30 a.m.

Two residents were injured during the fire, according to officials. One resident jumped out of the building from the third floor and the other had trouble breathing.

Their current conditions are unknown.

Prairie View firefighters also rescued two students from a ledge.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.