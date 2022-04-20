Advertisement

Two students injured in Prairie View A&M dorm fire

Prairie View A&M Logo (MGN)
Prairie View A&M Logo (MGN)(MGN)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - Two students were injured in a dorm fire at Prairie View A&M University early Wednesday morning. The dormitory is located near the library and other student dorms.

Fire officials tell ABC13 the fire started in the hallway on the third floor from an air conditioner. The fire was quickly extinguished before 5:30 a.m.

Two residents were injured during the fire, according to officials. One resident jumped out of the building from the third floor and the other had trouble breathing.

Their current conditions are unknown.

Prairie View firefighters also rescued two students from a ledge.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staci Crosswell, a second grade teacher at Lakeshore Elementary School, has been teaching...
Amid a teacher shortage, some Texas educators are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
The event was hosted by "Petty" and "Nirvana Piranha". At the end of the event, judges crown...
Draggieland returns with sold-out crowd on A&M’s campus despite setbacks

Latest News

4/20
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 4/20
This includes transportation to fix local roadways, defense funding for Texas A&M and the...
Return of earmark funds will bring millions to Brazos Valley
This is a group of 15 average citizens, who wanted to learn what it took to do the job.
CS Citizens Fire Academy wrapping up with real world experience
A West ISD police officer is being hailed a hero for saving a student, Jonah Montoya, who...
Central Texas mother praises officer, warns parents after son nearly dies choking on donut