Advertisement

Woman charged with bigamy after husband claims she married another man

Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.
Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.(Alamance County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina is facing charges after her husband claimed she married another man while still married to him.

Detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claims and discovered Sue Ann Allison was legally married to two men at the same time.

According to the sheriff’s office, both men live in Alamance County.

Allison was charged with felony bigamy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staci Crosswell, a second grade teacher at Lakeshore Elementary School, has been teaching...
Amid a teacher shortage, some Texas educators are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
The event was hosted by "Petty" and "Nirvana Piranha". At the end of the event, judges crown...
Draggieland returns with sold-out crowd on A&M’s campus despite setbacks

Latest News

Taleta Collier, 34, was arrested Monday for criminal use of a personal ID and uttering a false...
TSA officer faked burglary as excuse for being late for work, detectives say
U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Chief Robert J. Contee III of Metropolitan Police Department said the slain intruder's motive...
Police: Motive of intruder at Peruvian ambassador's residence unclear
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win
William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused...
Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths