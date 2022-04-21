Agencies team up to help youth offenders understand impacts of making bad choices

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Making mistakes at a young age is something many can understand, but, some mistakes can’t be taken back. Now, a group of 14 local youth who have had run-ins with the justice system is learning about the consequences that can come with one choice.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition, and Brazos County Juvenile Services Department held an event they call ‘A night of reflection.” This is held at Callaway-Jones Funeral home where professionals shared their stories with the group.

This included the funeral home discussing facial reconstructions they’ve done after a bad crash, first responders and medical professionals saying they wish their minds could forget what their eyes have seen, and a local mother who lost her son in a drunk driving car crash.

Joel Hein, the deputy director of community services for Brazos County Juvenile Services Department, said the youth picked for the class to learn from these stories so they can make better decisions in the future.

“We all make mistakes, it’s a no-judgment zone, we ask the kids to be very vulnerable and open up and share about some of those things then we try to help encourage them ‘okay next time let’s try to do it this way and the outcome for the choice you make will be much better than it did before,” Hein said.

Many of the youth brought a guardian with them. This gave a connection when a mother from Bryan took the microphone.

“When Pam shares her story as a mother and what the grief and loss of that and pain and hurt that continues forever is really like and I think that’s really where the impact comes with the youth and with their parents who will be here tonight,” Hein said.

Pam Todaro works with BVIPC to share the story of her son. He died in a car accident after making a decision to drive after having some drinks.

“Even though it’s been seven and a half years since I’ve lost him, I’m often haunted by a lifetime of wonder of what could have been if he was still here,” Pam said, not only for her, but for the family he created before his death. “How would he be in this moment with family get togethers, how would he be in this moment with his kids that are now learning to live without him.”

Her nightmares of that day, surrounds the knock on the door from law enforcement.

“It was so difficult for me to get that knock and to look outside and see the trooper’s car in my driveway. In that moment, my heart sank, I was sick to my stomach before even hearing their voices or their words I knew it wasn’t going to be good,” Todaro said.

But, behind that knock is also a person who is breaking this news to a mother or father. Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said they go in pairs to do a family notification. This is to support each other as well as the family.

Ruiz said putting themselves in a family’s shoes, is something troopers struggle with.

“Even if that crash investigation on the side of the road takes two hours there’s still more that goes into that investigation then notifying the family,” Ruiz said. “Some of us troopers take those fatal [incidents] personally because if it be a small child or kid of any age or parent or grandmother or grandfather, we all have those types of people in our lives so it may hit a trooper a certain way that they feel connected to the family because they were notified that way or they have that family member that could happen to.”

BVIPC holds driver education classes called Reality Education for Drivers. For class information contact Mary Jo Prince at maryjo.prince@ag.tamu.edu or call 979-321-5225, or contact Pam Todaro at pamela.todaro@ag.tamu.edu or call 979-321-5245.

RED classes are held nearly weekly, while the Night of Reflection is held twice a year. Youth attending Night of Reflection are picked from the Juvenile Services Department.

