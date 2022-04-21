Advertisement

Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service

For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Best Buy is offering a new service to pick up your large tech items that need to be recycled.

It’s called the Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away Service.

Workers will remove up to two items from homes per visit.

That includes things like big-screen TVs and washing machines, as well as smaller items like laptop computers and gaming consoles.

Best Buy is charging $200 for each pickup.

The store said it’s the largest retail collector of e-waste in the country.

