Free, family-friendly entertainment returns to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For two decades, the Starlight Music Series has attracted music lovers to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater for free, family-friendly entertainment under the stars. That tradition continues in 2022 with five Saturday concerts featuring classic rock, country, Tejano, and zydeco artists.

The series kicks off on Saturday, April 23, with Reagan Quinn, Brazos Authority, and headliner Max Stalling, followed by shows on May 7, May 21, June 4, and June 18. You can find the full 2022 lineup here.

The gates to the amphitheater always open at 6 p.m., followed by the shows at 7 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring food and drinks, but no kegs or glass containers are allowed, and coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Various food trucks will also provide food for purchase during the concerts.

Free parking is available just a short walk away at the Post Oak Mall, and handicap parking can be found near Colgate Drive.

This is fun for the whole family, but be sure to leave your furry friends at home. Pets are not allowed.

To learn more about the Starlight Music Series, watch the interview with Recreation Supervisor Molly Gillis below:

If you have further questions, call 979-764-3486, email parks@cstx.gov, or visit the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park Office at 1000 Krenek Tap Road.

