Advertisement

Free, family-friendly entertainment returns to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater

The series kicks off on Saturday, April 23, with Reagan Quinn, Brazos Authority, and headliner Max Stalling.
The Starlight Music Series kicks off on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek...
The Starlight Music Series kicks off on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For two decades, the Starlight Music Series has attracted music lovers to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater for free, family-friendly entertainment under the stars. That tradition continues in 2022 with five Saturday concerts featuring classic rock, country, Tejano, and zydeco artists. 

The series kicks off on Saturday, April 23, with Reagan Quinn, Brazos Authority, and headliner Max Stalling, followed by shows on May 7, May 21, June 4, and June 18. You can find the full 2022 lineup here.

The gates to the amphitheater always open at 6 p.m., followed by the shows at 7 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring food and drinks, but no kegs or glass containers are allowed, and coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Various food trucks will also provide food for purchase during the concerts.

Free parking is available just a short walk away at the Post Oak Mall, and handicap parking can be found near Colgate Drive.

This is fun for the whole family, but be sure to leave your furry friends at home. Pets are not allowed.

To learn more about the Starlight Music Series, watch the interview with Recreation Supervisor Molly Gillis below:

If you have further questions, call 979-764-3486, email parks@cstx.gov, or visit the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park Office at 1000 Krenek Tap Road.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Baker
Bryan police recover two stolen trailers
Juan Gonzalez and Michael Grimes
Bryan police: Suspects throw drugs from car during high-speed chase
DirecTV
DirecTV customers experiencing signal problems
Prairie View A&M Logo (MGN)
Four injuries reported in Prairie View A&M dorm fire
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video

Latest News

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jason Busa.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jason Busa with the College Station Fire Department.
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the...
Ford recalls over 650,000 trucks; windshield wipers can fail
4/21
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 4/21
OPAS 50th Anniversary
MSC OPAS at Texas A&M celebrates 50 years of bringing theatre, music and dance to the Brazos Valley