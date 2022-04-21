Miller named to Bowerman Mid-Outdoor Watch List

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- Texas A&M All-American Brandon Miller has been named to The Bowerman Mid-Outdoor watch list, the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association announced Wednesday afternoon.

Miller opened the outdoor season at the Baldy Castillo Invitational running first leg on the 4x400m that stopped the clock a then NCAA-leading time of 3:01.51. A week later he rank first leg on the 4x400m that placed second at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at 3:02.41. Most recently, Miller placed fifth at the UF Tom Jones Memorial 800m at 1:47.20.

Since making his career watch list debut on the initial docket in January, the sophomore has been named to each watch list update.

Miller registered an undefeated indoor 800m season, including Southeastern Conference and NCAA championships. Most notably, Miller clocked an indoor season best time of 1:45.24 breaking the American collegiate record and becoming the third fastest collegian all-time. Miller also ran as a member of the 4x400m relay that claimed the NCAA championship.

The Bowerman is given annually by the USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate track & field athlete. The watch list will be updated seven times throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons prior to the semifinalists being announced on June 21 and the finalists on June 28.

