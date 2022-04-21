MSC OPAS at Texas A&M celebrates 50 years of bringing theatre, music and dance to the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -They say life begins at 50, and now that MSC OPAS is fifty and fabulous let the party begin.

MSC OPAS has a lot to celebrate as they announced its 50th anniversary season Wednesday evening at a special event at TAMU’s Bethancourt Ballroom of the MSC.

Fifty years is a long time when you’re producing the very best in theater, music, and dance entertainment. Since 1972 Texas A&M University’s MSC OPAS has put on programs that enlighten, entertain and inspire audiences across the Brazos Valley and lone star state.

Anne Black, executive director at MSC OPAS has been a part of the good times for the last 38 years. She says she’s proud of the past and looking forward to the next 50 years.

“It’s been wonderful. I mean to be in College Station, Texas and have the kind of entertainment we have in this community is really pretty amazing,” said Black. “We’re very excited about the programs we’re bringing. “My vision is that we keep growing. There are plans to build a new performing arts center and I think that will afford us opportunities that we’ve not had. I envision OPAS and all of the arts in this community just exploding over the next fifty years.”

For the last fifty years, MSC OPAS has brought the best in entertainment to the campus of Texas A&M. Hit performances like Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, bandstand, and Chicago.

OPAS board president-elect Tracy Corrier says she’s excited about the future and the lineup of shows being brought to the Brazos Valley.

“With everything that’s come about the last two years we had to take a break and now we’ve got a new exciting lineup,” said Corrier.

A complete list of upcoming shows is below.

50th Season Lineup

Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage Series

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll

September 27 & 28, 2022 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

STOMP

November 15 & 16, 2022 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

MY FAIR LADY The Lincoln Center Production

December 6 & 7, 2022 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

January 31 & February 1, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

WAITRESS

February 21 & 22, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

ANASTASIA

March 28 & 29, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

Intimate Gatherings Series

THE OTHER MOZART

October 13, 2022 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Theatre

SWINGLE SINGERS HOLIDAY

December 1, 2022 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Theatre

LUCY LOVES DESI: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom

January 25, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Theatre

Singular Sensations Series

BACK HOME AGAIN: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN DENVER

October 25, 2022 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

DUBLIN IRISH DANCE

February 16, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

OUR PLANET: LIVE IN CONCERT

March 8, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

Family Time Special Event

WINNIE THE POOH

October 1, 2022 • 2 PM & 6 PM • Rudder Theatre

October 2, 2022 • 2 PM • Rudder Theatre

