News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Claire Sisco. The A&M Consolidated senior has a 4.35 GPA and ranks in the top 10 percent of her class. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Brazos United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet as well as being a College Station ISD Hall of fame inductee.

“Claire is an amazing student. Even on game day, she was always focused, and after the game, she always came to class, I mean, game on! She always had everything done, always ready. She never had any excuses. She’s got it instilled in her and I know she has an amazing mom that really is engaged in her life.” Cheryl Gold: Teacher

An all-district, academic all-district and all-Brazos Valley team selection in both Basketball and Softball. Claire is known for her hustle and dedication is evident not only in athletics but in the classroom too.

“All her teachers, her academic teachers rave about her. Everyone who has had the opportunity to coach her, you know, praises her, coaches who have the opportunity to coach against her brag on her just like, hey, the hustle out of that kid is something to be in awe of. And I think that will translate to real life, right? That translates to real life when we’re thinking about what we’re trying to do and being a positive influence and impact on other people. I know that she’s going to impact other people’s lives positively.”

Heather Slaton: Head Softball Coach

“My mom has taken me across the country literally for softball, so I’m inspired by her to work hard and just make sure that I’m able to make her proud. And then also my dad, I grew up playing softball with him. Probably the biggest thing that I try to do is lead by example. I always, work hard in practice, never like shorten myself, do all the reps all the time, because I know that that’s like one of the most important things” Said Sisco

After graduation Claire will be attending Nicholls State University and studying Allied Health Sciences.

Congratulations to A&M Consolidated’s Claire Sisco, this week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

