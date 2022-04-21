Nine Aggies Earn NCEA All-Championship Honors

OCALA, Fla. – Nine members of the Texas A&M equestrian team earned National Collegiate Equestrian Association All-Championship honors for their efforts at the recent NCEA National Championships.

Junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss highlighted the accolades as she was recognized with the Elite Equestrian award and named to the NCEA All-Championship team for Flat. The Elite Equestrian award is given to the rider with the highest GPA of the last four remaining teams. Lovingfoss owns a perfect 4.0 GPA and is majoring in Political Science. In Flat action, she registered a 2-1 record and produced a high three score average of 82. Senior Nicole Leonard joined Lovingfoss on the all-championship team after going 2-1 and averaging a meet high three score average of 84.33.

Junior Morgan Rosia and sophomore Devon Thomas each earned NCEA All-Championship team for Fences. Rosia posted a perfect 3-0 record, while scoring a 236 on two occasions. Thomas registered a 2-1 record, including a team high score of 263 in the championship competition.

In Western, senior MacKenzie Chapman and Hayley Riddle and junior Cori Cansdale were named to the NCEA All-Championship Horsemanship team, while senior Marissa Harrell and junior Emmy-Lu Marsh earned NCEA All-Championship Reining team honors. Cansdale and Riddle won all three of their points, while Chapman went 2-1. Riddle led the group posting a team high three score average of 76.17, while Cansdale registered a 75.33 and Chapman a 74. Harrell and Marsh each went undefeated in Reining at 3-0, while Harrell averaged a 72.5 and Marsh a 71.

Texas A&M alumni Katie Forest-Schroeder ‘05, Emily Smith ‘06 and Tara Matsler ‘11 each received their NCEA Distinguished Alumni awards. Matsler received the distinguished alumni award in media & communications, while Forest-Schroeder was recognized in business and Smith was won the equine industry (business) award.

