No. 6 Aggies Open SEC Tournament Play Against Vanderbilt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Top-seeded and No. 6 Texas A&M women’s tennis begins its stay in Florida for the SEC Women’s Tennis Championships, opening play in the quarterfinals against the No. 8 seed Vanderbilt Commodores on Friday. First serve from the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex is scheduled for 11 a.m. (CT).

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“Postseason play is finally upon us and our group is extremely excited to open up quarterfinal play at the SEC Tournament against a solid Vanderbilt team. Our run through the regular season was very impressive, but it’s time for us to regroup and get focused on doing our best while we’re here in Florida. The team has been looking sharp in our practices here in Gainesville and I firmly believe that we will be ready to go when it’s time to serve it up on Friday.”

FIRST SERVE

The Maroon & White begin postseason play in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals having blitzed through the conference’s regular season schedule. A&M finished with a historic 13-0 SEC ledger while amassing the most victories in a single season in program history, compiling a remarkable 27-1 overall record. The Aggies most recent outings at Arkansas and Missouri saw the team outscore their opponents by a 10-1 margin en route to clinching Texas A&M’s first outright conference championship since snagging the Southwest Conference crown in 1986. A&M has amassed five conference championships since the team’s first dual match season in 1980, and will attempt to garner their sixth this weekend in the Sunshine State.

SEC WOMEN’S TENNIS TOURNAMENT CENTRAL

Hosted by the University of Florida, the 2022 Southeastern Conference Women’s Tennis Championships feature all 14 SEC member institutions in a single elimination, double-bye format. Texas A&M, Auburn, Georgia and Florida each garnered a bye into the quarterfinals by placing in the top four in the SEC Regular Season standings. For more information, tickets, parking, live stats, recaps and so much more, click here to be redirected to the SEC Women’s Tennis Championship Central page.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, released on April 20, Texas A&M garnered the No. 6 position nationally. The Aggies stand as the highest-ranked team in the SEC, with Auburn (No. 12), Georgia (No. 14) and Florida (No. 15) completing the league’s showing in the top-25. In the Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, A&M rose to the No. 3 spot, a season-best mark for the Maroon & White. The most recent individual rankings, released Wednesday, saw A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova earn the No. 3 ranking while Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana appeared at No. 47. In singles, Branstine improved to No. 15, Makarova came in at No. 20 and Stoiana completed A&M’s individual showing in singles at No. 70.

#LOCKEDIN ON VANDERBILT

No. 8 seed Vanderbilt arrives in its second match of the SEC Tournament following a hard-fought 4-2 win over No. 9 seed Ole Miss. The Commodores hold a 16-8 overall record and finished eighth in the league during the regular season with a 6-7 ledger. Anna Ross and Anessa Lee hold down the top two singles spots for Vanderbilt, going a combined 21-17 in their dual match singles efforts this season. The Commodores hold a 12-6 lead in the all-time series with Texas A&M. The Aggies have won three of the last four meetings, including the 2022 rendition of the series in Bryan-College Station by a 6-1 margin.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday’s match will feature live video and live scoring for fans around the world, courtesy of the University of Florida and the Southeastern Conference. Live video is available by clicking here, while live stats are provided to fans here. Any Aggie fans in the area are invited to attend the weekend’s matches at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. Click the link here to be redirected to ticketing information.

