From the sidelines to the National stage, the Aggie Dance Team continues to make history

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You can usually spot them on the sidelines of your favorite sporting event, but earlier this month the Aggie Dance team got a chance to compete for themselves.

“We of course love to be able to support all the other sports that we do, but it’s really awesome that we finally get to compete for ourselves,” said Hannah Broussard, dance team senior.

The team flew down to the sunshine state to compete on the national stage for only the second time in 20 years.

“Last year was the first time that we were able to compete for 20 years so it’s really awesome to be apart of this history that Aggie Dance team is making,” said Broussard.

The Aggies competed at The College Classic for the Dance Team Union National Championship in Orlanda, placing first in D1A team and second in D1A jazz.

“I know that was our goal to go out there and live up to our expectations from last year and surpass those and I think we did that,” said senior dancer, Callie Davenport.

The Aggies registered a score of 88.42 in the final round of the team performance, besting Eastern Michigan’s 87.68 and Toledo’s 82.63. In the jazz competition, A&M placed second with a score of 91.24. Arizona State won with a score of 93.02, while Purdue (90.22), Kansas State (90.00) and Western Kentucky (89.20) rounded out the top five in the 12-team field.

“Those trophies are kind of just a representation of all of our hard work,” exclaimed Davenport.

With auditions in June and early morning practice starting in August, the 21 women of the Aggie Dance team have been working nearly year-round for this opportunity. Balancing school, game days, and endless hours of practice, the Aggie Dance team’s season is finally over but they continue to support Texas A&M Athletics.

“We start with 5:30 a.m. practices right off the bat and we are pretty much going until right around Nationals and we aren’t finished yet,” said Davenport.

Founded in 1990 as a student organization, the Aggie Dance Team transitioned into a Texas A&M Athletics support group during the 1995-1996 season. Since then, the Aggie Dance Team has transitioned into one of Aggieland’s brightest traditions.

“It started out as a student organization so it’s really cool to see how it’s progressed from that into being a part of athletics and being able to compete at the national level. It’s really awesome to be a part of that growth and kind of the start of this new era for us.”

The team will be holding multiple clinics for those interested in auditioning for the team or simply dancing with the Aggie’s.

