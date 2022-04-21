Advertisement

Texas A&M to Host No. 2 Alabama this Weekend

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team returns to Aggieland to host No. 2 Alabama this weekend at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies (24-17, 3-12 SEC) and the Crimson Tide (38-6, 13-5 SEC) begin the three-game series, presented by Pebble Creek Country Club, at 6 p.m. on Friday before continuing Saturday at 6 p.m. and wrapping up at noon on Sunday.

PROMOTIONS

Friday night’s game features in-game entertainment provided by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act, while fans are encouraged to stick around for a postgame fireworks show. Additionally, the first 500 fans can pick up an A&M Hawaiian shirt from Guest Services.

On Saturday, Texas A&M Maroon Out will be on-site with full-stadium shirt giveaway and will be hosting a tailgate on the plaza outside the front of Davis Diamond. Saturday’s game has also been tabbed the program’s annual Military Appreciation game.

Sunday’s game is highlighted by postgame autographs from the Aggies and kids run the bases. With the purchase of one full-price adult tickets, up to four kids can come to the game for free. To purchase tickets, visit 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

NATIONAL RECOGNITION

All-American Haley Lee was one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year on Wednesday. The recognition marked the second-straight year that the Kingwood, Texas, native was named a finalist for the prestigious award. Lee ranks second in NCAA Division I in batting average (.487) and fourth in on-base percentage (.616), while leading the Southeastern Conference in both categories. She is one of six players in the SEC to be named a finalist.

MORE OF MO

Senior Morgan Smith has made her way on base in a team-best 15-straight games, which is a game shy of matching a season best of anyone on the team. Smith ranks third on the team in batting average (.339) and has recorded a hit in 31 of A&M’s 41 games, turning in five multi-hit performances on the year.

HISTORY WITH THE CRIMSON TIDE

Alabama holds the 19-4 series advantage over the Aggies and are 9-3 in games played in the Brazos Valley. Despite a pair of home runs from Lee and Shaylee Ackerman in the series finale last season, the Crimson Tide swept the three-game outing in Tuscaloosa.

FOLLOW ALONG

Saturday’s contest airs nationally on SEC Network, while Friday and Sunday’s games are available via streaming on SEC Network+. Additionally, fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App or follow along with live stats.

