Tidal Wave of TAMU-CC Islanders Join The Bombers Roster

Bryan-College Station, Texas (April 13, 2022)- The Bombers are excited to bring in a tidal wave of Islanders from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. These four will surely make a splash for the Bombers this summer!

The first Islander joining the Bombers roster is sophomore left fielder, Josh Caraway! Caraway, a 21-year-old from Roanoke, TX, has proven himself as a true force to be reckoned with at the plate in his college career. Caraway had the 3rd best batting average, .362 AVG, during his freshman season at Weatherford College. His bat has stayed hot at TAMU-CC, leading the team in slugging percentage in 2021, with a .561. That season he also had 43 hits, 6 HRs, and 83 total bases. This season Caraway has gotten off to an even hotter start; through 36 games Caraway has 6 HRs and a team-leading 31 RBIs. Caraway is also a stud left fielder, having the 3rd best FLD% with 187 putouts during the full 2021 season.

Next, the Bombers welcome Tyler Linneweber, a dynamic sophomore shortstop from Conroe, TX. Before transferring to TAMU-CC, Linneweber played for two years at Tyler Junior College where he won the NJCAA DIII National Championship in 2021 and was named an Honorable Mention Shortstop. Like Caraway, Linneweber has only continued to grow as a player in Corpus Christi. This season Linneweber has a.250 AVG, .345 SLG% and 24 RBIs through 38 games. Linneweber had an outstanding high school career, being named a 2x Unanimous First Team All-District Shortstop and the Montgomery County Defensive MVP his senior year. As a player with a proven track record of excelling at every level, the Bombers are excited to have Linneweber locking down the infield and lighting up the batter’s box!

Returning to the Bombers bullpen is junior RHP Tyler Miller. Miller, who has been pitching for the Islanders for 4 years, has ingrained himself as a reliable relief pitcher. The 6′7″ slinger from Houston, TX had the teams’ 2nd best ERA in 2021 with 3.19. Miller is having a strong 2022 season for TAMU-CC, tallying up 38 Ks through 31.2 innings pitched and only giving up 11 walks. Miller’s tall frame allows him to put some serious speed on the ball, with his fastballs clocking in between 90-95 MPH. Miller played in the Bomber’s blue and gold last season and the Bombers are excited to have him back on the team!

The last Islander diving onto the Bombers roster is 2nd baseman, Diego Johnson. The redshirt sophomore from Carrollton, TX is having a breakout season for the Islanders this year, doubling his hit total from 7 hits on 40 at-bats in 2021 to 14 hits on 49 at-bats this season. He also has the 5th best batting average on the team this year, with a .286 AVG. The Bombers expect this emerging young talent, with the help of Tyler Linnewebber, to control the infield this summer.

Stay tuned throughout the preseason as the Bombers continue to announce their 2022 summer roster! The Bombers are gearing up for the most exciting and action-packed season yet!

For tickets and information on how to see the Bombers 2022 season, please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com.

