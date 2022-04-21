Advertisement

Track & Field Travels to Michael Johnson Invitational

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams are set to compete at the Michael Johnson Invitational beginning April 22-23 at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium.

The Field

The Aggies enter a competitive field that features seven teams ranked in the top 15 in the nation, including No. 1 Texas. Texas Tech ranks No. 4 in the men’s poll and No. 6 on the women’s side, while Baylor is No. 12 in the men’s rankings. Other notable teams include Kansas, Nebraska, North Texas, TCU, Texas State and UT-Arlington.

How to Follow

Friday’s field events begin at 2 p.m., while track events start at 6 p.m. Action continues Saturday at 11:30 a.m. with women’s javelin and the gun going off for the women’s 4x100m at 2:30 p.m. Aggies making the trip on state highway 6 can purchase general admission tickets at the gate for $10. Those unable to attend can follow live results provided by Delta Timing here. No live stream is provided.

This Time Last Year

Despite battling rainy and cold conditions, Texas A&M found great success that included freshman Athing Mu breaking the collegiate 800m record at 1:57.73. Brandon Miller completed the 800m sweep winning the men’s race at 1:47.73. Dominique Mustin and Moitalel Mpoke swept the 400m hurdles finishing as the top collegians in their races. Mustin clocked 58.49 in the women’s race and Mpoke 50.53 in the men’s race. Laila Owens finished as the top collegian in the women’s 200m at 23.55, while Tierra Robinson-Jones clocked 53.76 in the women’s 400m as the second-fastest collegian.

Leading the Nation

Texas A&M leads the nation in three events, including sophomores Devon Achane in the men’s 200m at 20.20 (w/1.3), Charokee Young in the women’s 400m at 49.87 and Lamara Distin the women’s high jump at 6-5/1.96m. In total, the Maroon & White have 15 marks ranked in the top five in the NCAA.

The Bowerman Mid-Outdoor Watch List

All-Americans Miller and Young each were named to The Bowerman Mid-Outdoor watch list, marking a fifth career appearance for Miller and a watch list debut for Young. Ranked No. 1 in the world in the 400m, Young boasts a season best time of 49.87. The mark made her the second fastest performer in Aggie history and fourth fastest collegian all-time. Young is also a member of the 4x400m that is No. 2 in the NCAA at 3:23.30. In just one outdoor 800m appearance, Miller clocked in at 1:47.20. The sophomore currently ranks No. 10 in the NCAA and runs as a member of the 4x400m that registered the second fastest time in the nation at 3:01.51.

