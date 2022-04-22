Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Gemini

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Don’t let her name fool you, this sweet kitten doesn’t have an evil twin! Gemini is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week. She’s a 2-month-old Domestic Short Hair/ Tortoiseshell.

She loves to cuddle and be held. Her peaceful purring could even be heard through the microphone as News 3′s Abigail Metsch held her! She also has glowing green eyes.

Watch the video to find out more about this sweet kitty.

Note: Kitten season is here! This means Gemini is one of many kittens that will soon be up for adoption at Aggieland Humane Society.

Fill out an adoption application here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

