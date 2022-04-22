Aggies Finish Second in SEC Championship Stroke Play; Advance to Match Play

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team finished second at 13-under to close out stroke play at the Southeastern Conference Championship at Sea Island Golf Club after shooting a 7-under 273 on Friday.

The Aggies’ second-place finish matches their best finish at the SEC Championship since joining the conference in 2012-13. A&M advanced to match play, and will take on No. 18 Tennessee in the quarterfinals at 7:20 a.m. Saturday.

“You come here and the first step is to get to play for a SEC championship by getting through stroke play and getting to match play,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “I’m really proud of the guys for sticking to it and fighting to get in to match play. The four guys that we counted today had been here before. They’re not afraid of the moment. The moment is OK for them. They were able to put another great round together. Phichaksn (Maichon) had a tough day today. He was coming in to the day leading the tournament which was an unfamiliar position for him. He will learn to handle it better next time. There will be a next time, because he is going to be a great player for us for a few more years.

“Match play is different than stroke play as it becomes more individual. These guys have to go and do everything they can to win their match and win it for their teammates. We have to figure out how to get three points. They know what is at stake and what they have to do to keep playing in this tournament. I know we will come out and work as hard as we can to get those points.”

Sam Bennett led the charge as the Madisonville, Texas, native carded a 3-under 67 to tie for fifth at 3-under for the tournament. He birdied holes 2, 4 and 7 and moved to 4-under with a birdie on No. 15 before a bogey on 16.

Daniel Rodrigues registered a 2-under 68 to finish tied for 15th at 1-under. He was 2-over after the first four holes but closed out the front nine in style with birdies on Nos. 5, 7 and 9. After a bogey on 10, he birdied Nos. 11 and 18.

William Paysse tallied a 68 in the final round to tie for 23rd. The Belton, Texas, native was even-par after the front nine with a pair of birdies. He bogeyed No. 10 before moving to 2-under with birdies on Nos. 11, 13 and 15. Following a bogey on 16, he birdied the last hole to finish the tournament at 1-over.

Phichaksn Maichon tied for 34th at 3-over, and Walker Lee tied for 39th at 4-over.

