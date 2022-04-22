Advertisement

A&M guard Diarra enters transfer portal

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 247 Sports was first to report on Thursday that Hassan Diarra has entered the transfer portal. He is the third guard from Texas A&M’s 2021-2022 team that will be using the portal to find more playing time in the future.

Diarra played in 58 games over the last two seasons making 9 starts. He averaged 6 points and 2 assist a game.

Hassan had a knack of hitting game winning shots last season. He knocked down a three pointer against Florida in overtime of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals that ignited the team’s conference tournament run that saw them advance all the way to the championship game against Tennessee. Back in November he hit a tightly-contested 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left as the Aggies slipped past Abilene Christian 81-80 in double overtime.

In the past few weeks guards Aaron Cash and Marcus Williams entered the transfer portal.

