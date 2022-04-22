College Station ISD students show what has been purchased with grants from donors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Examples of investing in the future were on full display as College Station ISD’s Education Foundation toured multiple schools to see what the money they’ve raised for teacher and students have been put to use. 70 grants have been awarded during the school and were able to impact over 14,000 students and 2,000 faculty and staff members across the district.

A&M Consolidated High School and Spring Creek Elementary welcomed donors and displayed what their funds were able to purchase during a donor showcase. College Station ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Teresa Benden felt rewarded seeing all of their fundraising efforts pay off. “This is giving kids and teachers the ability to do things in their classrooms that they wouldn’t normally be able to do. And it excites them about learning, and it gets them excited about growing and reading and all of the things we’ve been able to support,” says Benden.

Graphic design teacher Lee Graebner applied and received a grant and is very grateful that she is able to provide top-of-the-line technology for her students to use every day. “This is equipment that is industry-standard equipment that they would not be able to use if they didn’t. And it also provides them opportunities to make and sell things,” says Graebner.

The grants reached subjects and areas of the district that include agriculture, health science, fine arts, entrepreneurship, computer science, literacy, special education, and student clubs. The Education Foundation says they were able to raise a record of 337 thousand dollars this year.

