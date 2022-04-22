Crews respond to home fire in Bryan
The fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of S Brazos Avenue between W 27th Street and East Drive.
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department is on the scene of a home fire near the downtown area.
No injuries have been reported.
No other details were immediately available.
