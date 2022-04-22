Family of murder victim speaks out after killer sentenced to 50 years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been 1,200 days since a local mother was found deceased inside her apartment in College Station.

Theia Flakes, 39, was found by her own child on Monday, January 7, 2019, after arriving home from school.

Terry Ratliff, 58, of Midland was indicted on the charges of murder and tampering with evidence. On April 13, 2022, he pled guilty to Murder in front of Judge John Brick and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

It’s been a tough three years for the Flakes family but they say the memories of the good times keep them going. They say they wanted to share their story so no other family feels the pain they do.

“I want people to know that domestic violence is real and to look after your loved ones cause when they are gone they are gone,” said Mader Flakes, Theia’s daughter. “She was a sweet loving lady, do any and everything that she could. She was a sacrifice, a mother, she always made sure she was a mother first before anything. She was a best friend and confidant.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, partner violence accounted for 20% of all violent crimes. A number of experts say is higher here in Brazos County.

“In Brazos County alone that number is 60-70 percent and when the ADA released a statement it was 73 percent, so we can see its drastically higher percentage here,” said Alyssa Jewell, Outreach Specialist with Twin City Mission.

If you would like to support Theia’s children the family has a Go Fund Me Account. You can donate by clicking here.

Links to Sexual Assualt & Domestic Violence Resources.

Twin City Mission 979-775-2255

Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) 979-731-1000

Unbound Bryan College Station 979-703-8411

Scotty’s House 979-703-8813

Trafficking and Exploitation Action Network 979-217-1336

National Domestic Violence Hotline 1800-799-SAFE (7233)

