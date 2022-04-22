Advertisement

Family of murder victim speaks out after killer sentenced to 50 years

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been 1,200 days since a local mother was found deceased inside her apartment in College Station.

Theia Flakes, 39, was found by her own child on Monday, January 7, 2019, after arriving home from school.

Terry Ratliff, 58, of Midland was indicted on the charges of murder and tampering with evidence. On April 13, 2022, he pled guilty to Murder in front of Judge John Brick and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

It’s been a tough three years for the Flakes family but they say the memories of the good times keep them going. They say they wanted to share their story so no other family feels the pain they do.

“I want people to know that domestic violence is real and to look after your loved ones cause when they are gone they are gone,” said Mader Flakes, Theia’s daughter. “She was a sweet loving lady, do any and everything that she could. She was a sacrifice, a mother, she always made sure she was a mother first before anything. She was a best friend and confidant.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, partner violence accounted for 20% of all violent crimes. A number of experts say is higher here in Brazos County.

“In Brazos County alone that number is 60-70 percent and when the ADA released a statement it was 73 percent, so we can see its drastically higher percentage here,” said Alyssa Jewell, Outreach Specialist with Twin City Mission.

If you would like to support Theia’s children the family has a Go Fund Me Account. You can donate by clicking here.

Links to Sexual Assualt & Domestic Violence Resources.

Twin City Mission 979-775-2255

Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) 979-731-1000

Unbound Bryan College Station 979-703-8411

Scotty’s House 979-703-8813

Trafficking and Exploitation Action Network 979-217-1336

National Domestic Violence Hotline 1800-799-SAFE (7233)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Baker
Bryan police recover two stolen trailers
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Juan Gonzalez and Michael Grimes
Bryan police: Suspects throw drugs from car during high-speed chase
DirecTV
DirecTV customers experiencing signal problems
Prairie View A&M Logo (MGN)
Four injuries reported in Prairie View A&M dorm fire

Latest News

The group was honoring Aggies who died this past year. But, this was the first time having a...
First Muster back since COVID-19 at Reed Arena brings large crowd
Weekend Gardener
Weekend Gardener: Planting herbs and flowers together
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card, April 21, 2022
Grant Showcase
College Station ISD students show what has been purchased with grants from donors