First Muster back since COVID-19 at Reed Arena brings large crowd

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Families, students and faculty gathered for Muster Thursday night at Reed arena and there were few open seats left.

The group was honoring Aggies who died this past year. But, this was the first time having a full arena since 2019, when COVID-19 concerns moved the event to an online platform.

Now, many students are experiencing muster for the first time.

“It’s such a special tradition so being able to experience it especially for the first time since COVID it’ll be really cool to see,” sophomore Grace Marietta said.

Some of the student attendees were first generation Aggies, who said they’re proud to be a part of the decade’s old tradition now.

“I told my friends moments ago that I think it’s incredible that we have the ability to be remembered and that there’s gonna be a group of people when I’m long gone, remembering who I am and that I was apart of this family,” freshman Cade Barringer said.

This event along with the many Texas A&M traditions, have freshman knowing they are important, and an Aggie for life.

“I think one thing that I’ve realized a lot about A&M too is that no one gets left behind. I think that’s something I’ve been thinking about as I’ve gone here like ‘wow even when you pass away, you’re recognized for who you are and what community you were apart of,’” freshman Will McIntosh said.

While the campus muster took place honoring 116 Aggies, muster events happened all over the world honoring over 1,400 Aggies who died this past year.

“It’s a big like net or web and just a huge connection that isn’t bound by the physical boarders of this campus or the four years that you spend here it’s something that lasts for your whole life and goes around the world,” freshman Maddox Linder said.

The event started with performances by Singing Cadets, the Century Singers, A&M Women’s Chorus and Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. The Keynote speaker was General Mark Welsh III, Dean of the Bush School.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.