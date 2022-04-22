Advertisement

Hearne’s Edmonson wins TABC Boys Assistant Coach of the Year

Hearne boys' basketball assistant coach Lewis Edmonson
Hearne boys' basketball assistant coach Lewis Edmonson(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced their 2022 assistant coaches of the year, and Hearne’s Lewis Edmonson won the Class 2A Boys Assistant Coach of the Year.

Edmonson filled in head coaching duties for the Eagles at times this season and helped lead Hearne to the Class 2A regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Edmonson previously coached at Rockdale. In addition to Edmonson, Hearne’s Lloyd Turner won Boys Middle School Coach of the Year.

A full list of TABC 2022 assistant coaches of the year can be found here.

