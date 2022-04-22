Hearne’s Edmonson wins TABC Boys Assistant Coach of the Year

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced their 2022 assistant coaches of the year, and Hearne’s Lewis Edmonson won the Class 2A Boys Assistant Coach of the Year.

Edmonson filled in head coaching duties for the Eagles at times this season and helped lead Hearne to the Class 2A regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Edmonson previously coached at Rockdale. In addition to Edmonson, Hearne’s Lloyd Turner won Boys Middle School Coach of the Year.

A full list of TABC 2022 assistant coaches of the year can be found here.

