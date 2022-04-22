Advertisement

Lemonade lawsuit: Man claims Kraft Heinz Foods is skimping on powder drink mixes

The Kraft logo appears outside of the headquarters in Northfield, Ill.
The Kraft logo appears outside of the headquarters in Northfield, Ill. Kraft Heinz believes the lawsuit lacks any merit.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A lawsuit has been filed against Kraft Heinz Foods, claiming the company is misleading customers about the amount of lemonade its powder drink mixes can make.

According to WBRC, DeMarcus Rodgers is seeking class-action status and accuses the Fortune 500 company of deceptive trade practices, false labeling and violating the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

In the lawsuit, Rodgers’ attorneys claim he bought the 19-ounce Country Time lemonade mix containers from two local stores and began noticing the lemonade and pink lemonade he made with them tasted diluted.

Rodgers claims he was only able to measure six quarts worth of powder drink mix instead of the eight quarts promised by the label.

“Plaintiff would not have purchased the 19-ounce canisters of Country Time lemonade and pink lemonade powder drink mixes had he known that they did not contain enough powder drink mix to make eight quarts of drink as stated on the label,” the lawsuit says.

“Plaintiff has had to purchase additional 19-ounce canisters of Country Time lemonade and pink lemonade powder drink mixes to make up for the lost volume of powder to make lemonade and pink lemonade to drink.”

Rodgers’ attorneys claim Kraft Heinz violated the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, and are asking for three times actual damages for all of the consumers in the class, an injunction to stop Kraft Heinz “from continuing to violate Alabama statutory law,” for the company to cover the attorneys’ fees, and “such other and further relief as the Court deems proper.”

Kraft Heinz sent this response in reaction to the lawsuit:

We are aware of the lawsuit, but believe it lacks any merit. We will strongly defend against the allegations.

