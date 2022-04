BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School Choir showed off their musical talents and good sportsmanship at UIL.

They brought home all four Sweepstakes at the contest, and it wasn’t just their singing that was impressive. The choir hosted UIL and supported other schools from the audience.

The Bryan High Choir brought home all FOUR Sweepstakes at the recent UIL Evaluation!



In addition to their musical talent, the choir also served as great hosts for the contest at Bryan High – supporting other schools when they were in the audience. #BryanProud pic.twitter.com/HiVbTngR2q — Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.