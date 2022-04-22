Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Navasota ISD student received ‘Best of Show’ for art competition

By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Natalie Vasquez won Navasota ISD’s ‘Best of Show’ award for this years art competition.

She had to go through an interview round of competition where she attended and successfully awarded two scholarships from the Western Art Academy and the Glassell School of Art.

Vasquez’s’ artwork was named “The Meadow of the Prey.” Which was inspired by her family’s land.

She hopes to one day go to school at Lamar University and continue to pursue art as a career.

