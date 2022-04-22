Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: Planting herbs and flowers together

Weekend Gardener
Weekend Gardener(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saving space can be tricky in a garden, especially if you already have a ton of plants growing. A way you can condense your garden without impacting the growth of your plants is by planting flowers and herbs together.

Lisa Whittelsey with Texas A&M Agrilife says some herbs will grow really well in a bed of other flowers. “So some of you may have beds already at home. And you’re like I don’t really have room to have a vegetable or herb bed. Well, guess what you can interplant them and they look beautiful,” says Whittelsey.

Herbs like basil, rosemary, and cilantro work really well in multipurpose gardens. Agrilife suggests that you avoid planting mint in your garden since it grows at a rapid pace and can really take over the entire flower bed.

