Affordable housing residence saves at least 100 Brazos County seniors from homelessness

People 65 and older are the fastest-growing age group to experience homelessness, according to...
People 65 and older are the fastest-growing age group to experience homelessness, according to the American Society of Aging.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - People 65 and older are the fastest-growing age group to experience homelessness, according to the American Society of Aging. The organization reported that population is expected to triple by 2030.

Over the last five years, Crestview Terrace, an affordable housing residence, has saved at least 100 seniors from homelessness.

“There’s times when the individual prefers or wants or needs to live alone and they just don’t know where to go,” Crestview Terrace’s senior property manager Liz Hernandez said.

Hernandez said there are many factors that can cause older adults to become homeless including moving without stability, not having family to lean on and rising costs making it hard to make ends meet. The American Society of Aging reported that those with low incomes can be vulnerable to homelessness if they spend more than 30% of their income on rent.

“They have to make that determination,” Hernandez said. “Do I pay rent, do I pay gas and we have a lot of individuals that don’t even own a car.”

The senior property manager believes this is why more affordable housing options are vital.

”We don’t know when even ourselves could fall on hard times,” Hernandez said. “It just takes one illness that can drain everything we have, so I really feel that more housing is needed where it’s government-subsidized.”

Hernandez said she’s seen residents transform because they have an affordable place to live. She’s seen older adults on the brink of homelessness regain their confidence and independence.

“When they’re moved in, they’re so proud and they say, Liz when are you gonna come visit, and they love to show me their collections,” Hernandez said.

