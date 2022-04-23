Aggies Battle Windy Conditions on Day One of Michael Johnson Invitational

WACO, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams battled wind gusts up to 40 miles-per-hour to complete day one of the Michael Johnson Invitational Friday night at Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium.

All-American Brandon Miller highlighted the night winning heat three and finishing second overall in the men’s 1500m at 3:56.90. Other heat winners include Senior Kaylah Robinson in section five of the women’s 200m at a time of 23.48 (4.9w), followed by junior Jania Martin winning section eight at 23.61 (2.5w). The duo finished as the third and fifth best collegians and fifth and seventh overall, respectively. Sophomore Ryan Martin placed first in heat seven of the men’s 200m at 21.15 (3.2w). His time registered as the fifth fastest collegian. Sophomore Kyle Johnson won the men’s 5000m at 15:12.89, followed by sophomores Colton Colonna in fourth at 15:20.59 and Joseph Benn in fifth at 15:24.41.

Other notable performances include sophomore Lance Broome finishing fourth overall and as the third fastest collegian in the men’s 200m with a time of 21.13 (0.5w). Junior Connor Gregston placing third in the men’s pole vault “B” division at a clearance of 16-5.25/5.01m. Sophomore Alessio Pirruccio finished seventh in the men’s hammer throw at 178-11/54.54m.

Day two of the Michael Johnson Invitational continues Saturday beginning with field events at 11:30 a.m., followed by running events at 2:30 p.m.

