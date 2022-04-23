Aggies take series opener from No. 3 Arkansas

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat No. 3 Arkansas 2-1 Friday night in the opening game of a three game series at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies have now won eight of their last ten games and snapped the Razorbacks’ seven game winning streak.

Aggie starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer picked up the win throwing five innings in the game. He gave up one run on three hits and finished with seven strikeouts. Jacob Palisch got the save throwing four innings of shutout baseball. He also had seven strikeouts in the game.

Troy Claunch’s RBI single in the fourth inning started the scoring. Claunch would score later in the inning when Kole Kaler drew a bases loaded walk. The lone Arkansas run came in the sixth inning on a Michael Turner RBI single.

Game two of the series is scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start Saturday at Olsen Field. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.