Brazos Christian Student appointed to United States Military Academy at West Point

Senior at Brazos Christian, Stryker Gay, was appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point(Fallon Appleton)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos Christian Senior with deep military ties received a visit from Congressman Pete Sessions (R-District 17) today, gearing up for the next chapter of his life.

Stryker Gay was accepted in the class of 2026 at the United States Military Academy at West Point in New York.

The Brazos Valley has pronounced five people in the last three years to be accepted to a United States Military Academy.

Gay said he is honored to continue his family’s tradition of serving our country.

“It’s huge,” said Gay. “It’s been a tradition in my family. At least my mom, dad and sister all served. Even my grandfather. It’s something I’ve grown up in. It’s something I believe in.”

Congressman Sessions said it takes a very special person with outstanding character to be appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

“He knows he will be leading in the armed forces of the United States,” Sessions said. “His father served as colonel in the United States Army, his mother taught at West Point, his sister went to West Point and now serves at United States military at Fort Hood, Texas. He knows what he’s getting into and we are thrilled and delighted that it comes from right from Brazos County.”

