Bryan softball falls to district leaders Harker Heights on Senior Night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team lost to Harker Heights 7-4 at the Vikings Athletic Complex on Friday for Senior Night.

A 5-run 4th inning helped propel the Lady Knights to victory. Evan Fuller had a 2 RBI triple to help widen the gap and give Harker Heights a lead they would not give up. Bryan scored first on a bases-loaded walk with Alexis Rodriguez coming across the plate in the top of the first inning. The Lady Vikings wouldn’t score again until the 5th inning.

The Lady Vikings celebrated 4 seniors in their final game of the regular season: Alexis Rodriguez, Alee Freeman, Madi Jordan, and Kylie Hernandez.

Bryan finishes the regular season with an 8-5 record in District 12-6A and will be the 3 seed in the playoffs. Harker Heights finishes at the top of the District 12-6A standings with a 12-1 record.

