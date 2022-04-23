Advertisement

Bryan softball falls to district leaders Harker Heights on Senior Night

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team lost to Harker Heights 7-4 at the Vikings Athletic Complex on Friday for Senior Night.

A 5-run 4th inning helped propel the Lady Knights to victory. Evan Fuller had a 2 RBI triple to help widen the gap and give Harker Heights a lead they would not give up. Bryan scored first on a bases-loaded walk with Alexis Rodriguez coming across the plate in the top of the first inning. The Lady Vikings wouldn’t score again until the 5th inning.

The Lady Vikings celebrated 4 seniors in their final game of the regular season: Alexis Rodriguez, Alee Freeman, Madi Jordan, and Kylie Hernandez.

Bryan finishes the regular season with an 8-5 record in District 12-6A and will be the 3 seed in the playoffs. Harker Heights finishes at the top of the District 12-6A standings with a 12-1 record.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston...
Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death
As Texas home values skyrocket, state officials wrestle with how to slow property tax increases
Bryan police block the road on S Brazos Avenue near a home that caught fire Thursday evening.
Crews respond to home fire in Bryan
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers
Never mind: Houston robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun

Latest News

Aggies take series opener from No. 3 Arkansas
College Station Vs Cancer game
College Station baseball plays for childhood cancer
Texas A&M Takes Down No. 2 Alabama, 6-4, on Friday
CS BASEBALL