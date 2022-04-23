College Station baseball plays for childhood cancer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight the College Station baseball team hosted Brenham in their Vs. Cancer game.

College Station joined forces with VsCancer and other teams across the nation to raise money and bring awareness to children facing cancer. The Cougars raised a combined total of $25,670 for children and families battling pediatric brain tumors or other childhood cancers.

The top fundraisers were Max Childress, Michael Elko and Hector Ostiguin who raised a combined total of $3450.

The Cougars and Cubs dueled it out into extra innings tonight.

College Station will face A&M Consolidated Tuesday.

