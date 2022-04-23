Advertisement

College Station baseball plays for childhood cancer

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight the College Station baseball team hosted Brenham in their Vs. Cancer game.

College Station joined forces with VsCancer and other teams across the nation to raise money and bring awareness to children facing cancer. The Cougars raised a combined total of $25,670 for children and families battling pediatric brain tumors or other childhood cancers.

The top fundraisers were Max Childress, Michael Elko and Hector Ostiguin who raised a combined total of $3450.

The Cougars and Cubs dueled it out into extra innings tonight.

College Station will face A&M Consolidated Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston...
Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death
As Texas home values skyrocket, state officials wrestle with how to slow property tax increases
Bryan police block the road on S Brazos Avenue near a home that caught fire Thursday evening.
Crews respond to home fire in Bryan
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers
Never mind: Houston robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun

Latest News

Bryan's Alexis Rodriguez is recognized ahead of the Lady Vikings Softball Senior Night.
Bryan softball falls to district leaders Harker Heights on Senior Night
Aggies take series opener from No. 3 Arkansas
Texas A&M Takes Down No. 2 Alabama, 6-4, on Friday
CS BASEBALL