Here to kick off the weekend is Reagan Quinn performing her song “Rainbow”.

Reagan opens the Starlight Music Series tomorrow, April 23rd. Along with Max Stalling and Brazos Authority. This is being held at Wolf Pen Creek Ampitheater. Show starts at 7 p.m.

You can find Reagan’s music on any of the mainstream music apps.

