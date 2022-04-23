Advertisement

High property appraisals, values jumping up year to year

By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Many people have received property appraisals for the year and everyone’s comments seem to be the same: Values keep jumping up year to year. This has left people in our community wondering what is behind this massive growth and when the end will come.

Adam Perdue, an economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, says their is a misconception when it comes to this topic.

“Many factors complicate how property taxes are calculated, but by and large the increases in property appraisals being reported vastly overstate the average increases in property tax bills that should be expected next January,” said Perdue.

Perdue said Texas appraisal districts are required to appraise all real property at fair market value each year, which typically leads to a manageable and understandable response.

“Across the state of Texas we have seen remarkable increases in actual market values and that’s what the appraisal districts are supposed to target,” Perdue said.

The appraisal process is only the first step in calculating the tax bill. The second is deciding on tax rates each year. Perdue said it’s important people understand they have the right to protest if they feel the value is too high.

“Even though we’ve been seeing massive increases county-wide, all the county’s in Texas, they might have gotten yours wrong,” said Perdue. “They may have gotten yours a little too high. You can still protest your individual taxes if you think they pushed your property up a little higher than they should’ve.”

If you would like more information from Texas Real Estate Research Center, click here.

